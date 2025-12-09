Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 399,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,000. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HODL. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,861,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 124,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HODL opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.76.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

