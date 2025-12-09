Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Coverage Initiated at Citizens Jmp

Research analysts at Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLXY. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:GLXY opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Medina Rhonda Adams sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $994,323.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,540.99. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 3,000,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,783,333 shares of company stock valued at $135,994,323.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Galaxy Digital by 239.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galaxy Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,664,000.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

