Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,399,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $230.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.90. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $233.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,238,868.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

