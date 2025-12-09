Deere & Company $DE Stock Position Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,279,000 after acquiring an additional 309,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,386,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,297,913,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,807,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,578,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.95.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of DE stock opened at $466.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $403.01 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.01%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

