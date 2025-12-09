Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,433 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,378 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in HP were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 492.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HP by 72.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. HP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. HP’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

