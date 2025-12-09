Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 754.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

