State Street Corp Sells 31,886 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,901,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,196,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.65.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

