Traub Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Traub Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 51,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.06.

Apple Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $277.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.02. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

