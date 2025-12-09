ThredUp’s (TDUP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.71.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 51,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $380,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 495,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,393.12. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 368,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,197.20. The trade was a 21.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 398,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,373,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 1,492,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,740,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 584,506 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 279,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 238,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

