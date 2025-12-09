Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,700 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 877.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.29.

Insider Activity at Praxis Precision Medicines

In other news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $2,612,288.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,699.36. The trade was a 56.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $4,852,351.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,450.88. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $270.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.95. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $278.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

