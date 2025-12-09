BMO Capital Markets Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $121.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Get Paychex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.35. Paychex has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.