Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in Acuren Corp $TIC

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acuren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuren during the second quarter worth $25,003,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acuren during the first quarter worth $33,254,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuren in the second quarter valued at $234,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acuren in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuren from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Acuren in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Acuren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Acuren Stock Down 0.5%

Acuren stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Acuren Corp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

About Acuren

Acuren Corporation provides critical asset integrity services in North America. Its activities include various nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, avoid accidents, and comply with regulatory requirements without destroying the asset or component.

