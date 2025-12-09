PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Arete

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Arete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock. Arete’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

PDD has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.43.

PDD stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69. PDD has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PDD by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PDD by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,394,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,878,000 after buying an additional 2,573,065 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 54.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after acquiring an additional 69,631 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

