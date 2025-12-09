Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Stock Price Down 36.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) fell 36.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 203,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 112,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mammoth Resources Stock Down 36.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

