Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $240,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $226.89 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.67 and its 200 day moving average is $224.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $292.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. CICC Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

