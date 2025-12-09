Intrepid Family Office LLC Invests $752,000 in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Intrepid Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Royce Small-Cap Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 69.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 203,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RVT opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Small-Cap Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Small-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

