Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Purchased by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises 1.2% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,338,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Generac by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 749,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,314,000 after purchasing an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Generac by 5,071.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 250,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,466 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $23,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $164.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Roth Capital set a $184.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

