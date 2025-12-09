Southernsun Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,083 shares during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $19,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,556.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,109.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3,956.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul Sternlieb sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,048. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.00. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $49.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 15.03%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

