Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 393.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,167 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $204.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 134,869 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

