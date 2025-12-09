Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,305,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82,937 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,258,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Fortinet by 105.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

