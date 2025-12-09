Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Purchased by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,272 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 3.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $26,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the sale, the director owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,801.84. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

