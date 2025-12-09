U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,971 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy accounts for approximately 5.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $39,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.32. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $49,026.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,929.74. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.