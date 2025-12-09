Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.8% in the first quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

