Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,320.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 129,056 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,593,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

