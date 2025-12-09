Southernsun Asset Management LLC Has $28.74 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,114 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries accounts for 4.0% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $28,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,789.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $184.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.37 and a 1 year high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

