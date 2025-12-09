Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after buying an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

JNJ stock opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.45 and a 200-day moving average of $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

