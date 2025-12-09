Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Cameco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 59,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.74 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

