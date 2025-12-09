Rep. Debbie Dingell Sells Off Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on December 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alphabet stock on November 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC BROKERAGE ACCOUNT – SPOUSE IRREVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Debbie Dingell also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/24/2025.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $314.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $328.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.13 and its 200 day moving average is $226.67.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.54.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $4,298,572,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,622,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Dingell

Debbie Dingell (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Dingell (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Dingell was born in Detroit, Michigan, and attended high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart. Dingell went on to attend Georgetown University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign service in 1975 and a master’s degree in liberal studies in 1996.

Dingell worked for General Motors Corporation (GM) for over 30 years, serving as president of the GM Foundation and as a senior executive handing public affairs. She also served as chairwoman of the Manufacturing Initiative at the American Automotive Policy Council.

Her first elected position was to Wayne State University’s Board of Governors, when Dingell was elected to serve an eight-year term in 2006. She was also appointed to positions with the Early Childhood Investment Corporation and the Cherry Commission on Higher Education and Economic Growth by former Governor Jennifer Granholm.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

