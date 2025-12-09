18,934 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Bought by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.