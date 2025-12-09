Sen. John Boozman Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA). In a filing disclosed on December 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock on November 21st.
Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 11/21/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 11/21/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) on 11/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 11/21/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 11/21/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 11/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 11/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 11/21/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) on 11/21/2025.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.
John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
