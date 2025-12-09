London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Invests $4.88 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.