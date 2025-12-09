iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,570,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $529,264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 45.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,569,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,202 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,726,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $425,608,000 after acquiring an additional 756,058 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,103,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.