Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506,226 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.0% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned about 2.91% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $203,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,324,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,310,000 after acquiring an additional 383,092 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,817,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,076,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

