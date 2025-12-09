Sagard Holdings Management Inc. Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Sagard Holdings Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

