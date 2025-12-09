Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,524 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.36% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $6,689,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total transaction of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,377.20. The trade was a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.87 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The stock has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

