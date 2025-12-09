London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 122,917 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 122,917 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,235,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.9% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 27,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,369,981 shares of company stock valued at $317,022,536. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.5%

TMUS opened at $204.44 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.