iSAM Funds UK Ltd Raises Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 57.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $581,687.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,765.92. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total value of $13,032,518.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,170.40. This trade represents a 63.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

