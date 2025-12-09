iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $1.86 Million in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 70.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,860,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,539,000 after acquiring an additional 769,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 367,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $196.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $245.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.22 and its 200-day moving average is $202.28.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 10.18%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.