iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 117.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 96.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,148 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 499,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MTH stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Meritage Homes Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Meritage Homes and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Get Our Latest Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.