iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 46,236 Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 389.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.3%

TSN opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 153.38%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 2,989,415 shares in the company, valued at $173,535,540.75. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Santander began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

