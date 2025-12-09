iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys 14,808 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 878.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 216.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.88.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 77,527 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $9,343,554.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,474.96. This trade represents a 59.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,575,867 shares of company stock worth $190,875,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

