iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Nasdaq comprises about 1.1% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,477,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 42.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,372,000 after buying an additional 96,247 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $109.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

