GRS Advisors LLC Has $36.25 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

GRS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 3.5% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $36,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $190.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $185.13 and a 1 year high of $245.16.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.