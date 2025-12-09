Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000. Vertiv accounts for 1.3% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 780.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:VRT opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

