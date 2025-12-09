GRS Advisors LLC Invests $39.17 Million in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 396,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,171,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises about 3.8% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,748,000 after buying an additional 603,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:RHP opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 9.58%.The firm had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,993 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $828,794.88. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 888,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,839,001.60. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

