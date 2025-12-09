GRS Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 531,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,264,000. Hyatt Hotels accounts for approximately 7.1% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of H opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,836. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $1,927,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,922.94. This trade represents a 68.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,955. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.