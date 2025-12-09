Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. $PTC

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC opened at $174.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PTC had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 27.05%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,958.19. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 2,338 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $408,471.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,298.67. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,986 shares of company stock worth $1,916,692 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price target on PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

