13,500 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO Bought by Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 52.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 530,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in GXO Logistics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 34.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Todd C. Cooper acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $303,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,923.60. This represents a 148.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut GXO Logistics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

