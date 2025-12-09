11,600 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Acquired by Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 8,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.