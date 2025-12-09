Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna Buys Shares of 149,700 Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NU by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,238,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,037 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,062 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NU by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of NU by 671.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 355,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 309,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.